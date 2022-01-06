I hope the Brunswick Town Council does not vote to institute an indoor mask mandate. With 86% of town residents vaccinated and two years of various restrictions, let’s not go back in time. This will have a negative impact on businesses. People should have the option to wear a mask or not, they shouldn’t be forced to.
When eating in a restaurant, a person could be sitting at their table eating and talking without a mask but then have to put it back on walking in and out or to a restroom. That doesn’t make much sense.
Sandra Banas,
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Protect Maine elections from foreign influence
-
People on the Move
Caroline Raymond joins Maine Behavioral Healthcare as senior director of community services
-
Times Record Opinion
The Maine Idea: Legislative term limits, and the ironies of age
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution promotes employees
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: Brunswick council should reject mask mandate