I hope the Brunswick Town Council does not vote to institute an indoor mask mandate. With 86% of town residents vaccinated and two years of various restrictions, let’s not go back in time. This will have a negative impact on businesses. People should have the option to wear a mask or not, they shouldn’t be forced to.

When eating in a restaurant, a person could be sitting at their table eating and talking without a mask but then have to put it back on walking in and out or to a restroom. That doesn’t make much sense.

Sandra Banas,

Brunswick

