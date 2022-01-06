SACO – Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution has promoted numerous people across a variety of departments and branches.

Eric Doyon has been promoted to senior vice president, manager of Business Loans & Services. Doyon started at SBSI in 2004 and has held various positions including vice president, Business Credit Department manager, and Credit officer. “Having worked and learned under several past and present leaders within the bank that I admire, I am truly honored to be mentioned in the same breath as them,” said Doyon. “I am fortunate to have inherited such a great team and look forward to leveraging our abilities as the bank evolves.”

Jeff St. Laurent has been promoted to senior vice president, Retail Lending manager. St. Laurent joined the SBSI Lending team 15 years ago. “The bank runs through my veins now,” said St. Laurent. “I am so thankful to have been introduced to Saco & Biddeford Savings.”

Chad Boucher has been promoted to vice president, Financial Operations manager. Boucher became part of SBSI’s Accounting Department in 2017 as AVP Financial Operations manager. “I have had the privilege to work with a great team and am thankful for the bank investing in me over the years,” said Boucher. “I look forward to adding value wherever I can.”

Mike Gauthier has been promoted to assistant vice president, Information Technology manager. Gauthier, who joined SBSI two years ago, comes equipped with 14 years of IT experience, five of which were in the financial industry. “It’s a privilege to work with a group of people that genuinely value and care about their customers, coworkers and community,” said Gauthier. “It’s an honor to be a member of the SBSI family.”

