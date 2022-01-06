Former Gorham High star Mackenzie Holmes has been recognized as one of the top NCAA Division I players in the country.

A 6-foot-3 junior forward at Indiana University, Holmes was named to the John R. Wooden midseason Top 25 watch list. Holmes is leading the sixth-ranked Hoosiers in scoring (18.1 points per game), rebounding (8.2) and blocked shots (1.9). She scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season.

The list includes last year’s winner, Paige Bueckers of Connecticut, three players from top-ranked South Carolina (Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson) and two from second-ranked Stanford (Cameron Brink and Haley Jones).

The winner will be announced following the NCAA tournament in April.

