Before Netflix, Hulu and cable, families would crowd around the radio to listen to their favorite shows. The Monmouth Community Players invites audiences to travel back in time to the 1960s and experience a live radio show in their fifth annual production of “When Radio Was King.”

This production, set for February, is being directed by Josie French of Lewiston, produced by Danny Gay of Monmouth.

The audience can expect to see an authentic old-time radio show, complete with vaudeville comedy routines, sketches and commercials including sound effects — just like they would experience if they were in the audience of a real radio program.

The cast is a mixture of vocal and comedic talent, ages ranging from 13 to 70-plus, including Andy Tolman of Readfield; Jane Mitchell of Greene; Danny Gay of North Monmouth; Karen Lipovsky of Monmouth; Jocelyn Curtis of Lisbon Falls; Debby and Ken Mansur of Auburn; Deb Kramlich of Gray; Cade Parker of Augusta; Shawn Jiminez of W. Gardiner; Jeff Fairfield of Farmingdale; Patrick and Amy Hamlin of Wales; Amy Griswold of Winthrop; Kathryn Ross of Gardiner; Jennifer White, Adam Dawes and Josie French of Lewiston.

The show will be performed at the historic Cumston Hall in downtown Monmouth. The audience will be required to wear masks while in the building. The show runs one weekend, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20. Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors.

To order tickets, or for more information regarding the theater and its Covid-19 protocols, visit Monmouth Community Players’ website at monmouthcommunityplayers.org, or call (207)370-9566.

