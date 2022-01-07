Happy New Year to all! As many people do at the start of the new year, the Scarborough Community Services Department likes to reflect back on the past year on what we have accomplished, especially during this time of constant changes and the unknown with COVID. We like to assess what went well and how we can do even better in this new year. As we forge ahead into 2022, we carry our core values of Stewardship, Inclusivity, Character, Innovation, and Health and Wellness along with us in planning future programming and events:

Senior Programs

The new Ages 55+ program brochure for February, March, and April is now available to view, print, or pick up at the Community Services Hub (418 Payne Road). Programs range from casual drop-in times with games, knitting, coffee, and snacks, to weekly catered lunches and active game days in our gym. We also have special events, like a Valentine’s Day Tea and Crafts with Friends, to trips to local venues like Portland Stage, Kittery Trading Post, and Stonewall Kitchen. Registration for Scarborough residents begins on Jan. 11 and non-residents on Jan. 14.

Adult Programs

New exercise offerings are being held at the Hub on a weekly basis. Jazzercise runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Two new offerings, Zumba and SoulFusion, begin in January. We are working towards more adult programs in the spring, including a Sip and Script Night and a Murder Mystery Date Night. More info to come.

Teen Programs

Programs dedicated to middle school students are hard to come by but we know that it is a crucial time in their lives to connect with fellow students and develop social-emotional intelligence. Community Services has started a Teen Advisory Board, which meets once a month at the Hub and gives students a chance to talk to our programmers about what programs or events they want to see offered. These meetings are then followed by a special activity or event, such as our upcoming Valentine’s Craft Night on Feb. 11 and a Teen Movie Night on March 18. All teen nights include a pizza dinner and drinks. For more information or to preregister for a teen night, email [email protected]

Youth Programs

Programming for younger students continues to flourish, as we have introduced more programs than ever before. Upcoming programs into winter and spring for grade-school students include indoor soccer, two Mad Science sessions, a theater program, and Lego build programs with Brick by Brick Maine. We have also been able to venture into the pre-school ages for new programs, including upcoming youth movement classes, a mini hoops basketball program, and daytime craft sessions. Programmers are currently working towards more offerings, including art programs and activities such as chess.

Community Events

One of our favorite aspects of being the Town’s parks and recreation department are all of the special events we get to put on for the community. Plans are beginning for the following 2022 events:

S’mores Socials at the Skating Ponds – Select Fridays (Jan. 21, Feb. 11, Feb. 25) from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Family Trivia Night at the Hub – Feb. 4

“Hop to the Hub” Live Animal Shows – March 5

Mental Health Awareness Month – May

Relay for Life – June 25

Maine Backyard Campout – July 8-10

Parks and Rec Month – July

Summerfest – Aug. 19

Got a Great Program Idea?

Scarborough Community Services is always looking for new and exciting ideas for programming and events. If you have any special talents or unique knowledge that you would like to share with the community, we would love to partner with you. Reach out to us via email at [email protected] and we can discuss the possibilities of adding programs or events to our offerings. A Program Proposal Form is also available on our website for submission.

