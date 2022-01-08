WINDHAM – Steven Albert Curtis, 63, of Windham, died Jan. 5, 2022, after a long battle with cancer, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 6, 1958 in Portland, the son of Caroline J. (Maley) Curtis and CW04 Ronald Everett Curtis. Steve enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the time he spent with his mom on their first trip to Irleand, followed by a second trip to go back with more family. He enjoyed coin collecting, photography, flea markets, rides along the coast, and his friends at Community Pharmacy where he worked. He was predeceased by his father CW04 Ronald Everett Curtis; grandmothers Madeline (Greenwood) Maley, Laura Irving, grandfathers John Irving and Thomas J. Maley Sr.; uncles Thomas J. and George W. Maley Sr., a very special aunt, Betty Ann (Greenwood) Grover. Steven is survived by his mother, Caroline J. (Maley) Curtis; sister, Laura (Curtis) Marston, her wife Deborah Marston, Laura’s children, Michael, Shane and Rose McLaughlin; sister, Ronda (Curtis) Kenney, her partner and her children, Deane, Kirby Joseph and Eric; great-nephew, Jaxyn, great-nieces Ava and Haven; special brother, Joseph Kenney Sr; cousins Richard, Jean, Mona, Skip, Diane, Dottie, Tommy, Chris, K.C., George Jr., Missy, Joseph; and many more cousins up in Maine; his special friend, Kathy Thomas who gave him a wonderful last birthday party. The family would like to thank New England Cancer Society.Visiting Hours will be held Monday, 4 to 7 p.m., Jan. 10 at Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Rd., Windham. To express condolences or to participate in Steven’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Guest Book