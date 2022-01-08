TENNIS

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Novak Djokovic’s lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered, grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country’s strict vaccination rules.

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied entry at the Melbourne airport late Wednesday after border officials canceled his visa for failing to meet its entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

• Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from her semifinal match at a WTA tournament with an abdominal injury, allowing her opponent Veronika Kudermetova to advance to the final on a walkover.

“I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the Australian Open,” Osaka said in a statement issued by Tennis Australia.

FIGURE SKATING

OLYMPICS: Alysia Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen on the American figure skating team for the Beijing Olympics, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive COVID-19 test.

The 16-year-old Liu was in third place after her short program when she took a regularly scheduled test and it came back positive. She immediately told U.S. Figure Skating she would petition for a spot on the Olympic team, and the selection committee chose Liu based on her overall body of work.

Liu, a two-time national champion, said she’s “feeling well physically and mentally” and has been vaccinated.

SOCCER

BUNDESLIGA: Borussia Dortmund fought back from two goals down after a lackluster start to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 and return some element of excitement to the Bundesliga title race.

•American forward Ricardo Pepi made his Bundesliga debut for Augsburg in a 3-1 loss at Hoffenheim.

The 18-year-old Pepi, who joined Augsburg from Major League Soccer’s Dallas on Monday, came on in the 60th minute with his new team already 2-1 down.

WORLD CUP QUALFYING: Colorado defender Auston Trusty was added to the U.S. training camp roster for keeping Major League Soccer players fit ahead of World Cup qualifiers.

The 23-year-old has played for youth national teams but not the senior national team. He was invited to Coach Gregg Berhalter’s first training camp in January 2019 but did not appear in matches against Panama and Costa Rica, then didn’t return until last month’s camp. He was not used in the 1-0 exhibition win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

His addition raises the total to 20 players training in Phoenix through Jan. 21, a camp that will include closed-door scrimmages. Some will join Europe-based players when they report to Columbus, Ohio, for a Jan. 27 World Cup qualifier against El Salvador.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Marco Odermatt’s dominant season in World Cup giant slalom delivered Switzerland the win it craved after a 14-year wait in its classic home race in Adelboden, Switzerland.

At the limit of his balance skiing down the steep final slope, Odermatt hung on to his morning lead to be 0.48 seconds faster than Manuel Feller, who soared from fifth place with the fastest second run.

Alexis Pinturault was third, 0.54 back, and conceded more points to World Cup leader Odermatt in the defense of his overall title.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Swedish skier Sara Hector dominated a women’s World Cup giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, and overtook Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin on top of the discipline standings.

Hector posted the fastest time in both runs as she extended her first-run lead to a huge .96 seconds over the runner-up, former French world champion Tessa Worley.

World Cup GS champion Marta Bassino placed third, while Valérie Grenier came fourth as the Canadian skier matched her career best World Cup result.

Shiffrin improved from 14th after the opening run to seventh, 2.05 seconds behind Hector, who now leads the American by 46 points in the GS season standings.

