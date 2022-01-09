We Mainers are fortunate to have a voting and election system that is fair and easily accessed, and has been faithfully and accurately counted – and true to “the vote of the people.” It is also virtually fraud-free.

In other parts of America, this is either not so or is in danger of being lost, mostly because of the efforts of a Republican Party that seems to want to seize one party by restricting ballot access and even by proposing to be able to overturn people’s votes by legislative action or other maneuvers in many states. This is a threat to our democracy at the national level, and, by extension, at the level of states, including Maine.

The Freedom to Vote Act and the Voting Rights Advancement Act, passed by Democrats in the U.S. House and awaiting a vote in the Senate, would seek to remedy or forestall many of these threats. They need to be passed now!

Our senators, Angus King and Susan Collins, have large roles to play here. Sen. King has introduced the Freedom to Vote Act, recognizing the threat we face, but Collins, a Republican, has so far not come out in favor of these bills.

I am asking everyone reading this to please contact Sen. Collins today and ask her to support these bills. She must stand for our voting rights – for democracy – for us all.

Michael Thompson

Kittery

