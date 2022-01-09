NEW YORK — Rookie Cam Thomas made a runner in the lane with 1.4 seconds left in overtime and the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-119 on Sunday to snap a five-game home losing streak.

Kevin Durant scored 28 points for the Nets and James Harden had 26 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. But both struggled after the Nets had a 10-point lead with 4 minutes to play in regulation, forcing the extra period.

The Spurs made Durant give up the ball on the Nets’ final possession and he got it to Thomas, who gave Brooklyn its first home victory since Dec. 16.

Lonnie Walker IV scored 25 for the Spurs, while Dejounte Murray finished with 19 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

But the Spurs couldn’t get up a good shot on the last possession of regulation or overtime in another frustrating loss.

Harden’s basket gave the Nets a 111-99 lead with 4:59 left and it still was 113-103 when Durant scored with 4:01 to play. But Brooklyn was shut out from there, with rookie Josh Primo’s 3-pointer tying it with 40 seconds to play.

Durant missed a series of jumpers afterward and his only basket OT was a follow shot. But he made the pass the Nets needed to end their woes at home, where they had fallen to 10-10.

Nic Claxton had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Nets, who opened a cross-country, back-to-back set of games. They play at Portland on Monday in a game that was originally scheduled for December but postponed when the Nets had a coronavirus outbreak.

