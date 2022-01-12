Town & Country Federal Credit Union’s Local Helping Local initiative provided New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day meals to frontline healthcare workers for a year of dedication and commitment, and offer hope for the year ahead. The credit union’s initiative delivered meals to frontline workers in the COVID units at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland and Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

In addition to supporting healthcare workers, the credit union also supported local businesses, Sisters Gourmet Deli in Portland, and The Deli and Company in Saco, by partnering with them to have the meals prepared and delivered safely to all three facilities according to all health protocols.

“Today (Jan. 1) could, in fact, be one of the busiest days in our COVID history,” said Susan Doliner, vice president of philanthropy at Maine Medical Center in a Jan. 4 news release. “Town & Country FCU made the teams’ day. I’m sure none of them will find time to leave the unit today and providing lunch was just the special deed they needed. Your credit union did something very special today.”

A representative from Southern Maine Health Care wrote, “Heartfelt thanks from all the caregivers working New Year’s. It was very kind of Town & Country FCU to think of us here caring for our community.”

“We owe huge debts of gratitude to our frontline healthcare workers who have been truly remarkable not only throughout the past year but throughout the entire pandemic, under tremendously challenging circumstances,” said said Jon Paradise, senior vice president of communications, marketing and community outreach at Town & Country in an email. “Unfortunately, challenging times remain and the commitment and dedication of our healthcare workers is more important than ever as we look ahead to the new year. Through our contribution, Town & Country wanted express our deep gratitude and appreciation as well as offer hope as we start a new year. Town & Country believes that being a part of the community is more than just providing financial services but it’s about recognizing those who make a difference in making our communities better. Our healthcare workers do so much to make a difference day after day.”

Throughout the pandemic, Town & Country has assisted thousands of members with financial challenges through loan deferments, fee refunds and more. In addition, the credit union has contributed thousands of dollars and resources in support of nonprofits, local businesses, frontline healthcare workers, educators and other community organizations and services through its Local Helping Local initiative.

“We believe it’s important to help our community, whether it’s with the financial challenges for our members, local businesses, and organizations or individuals who are critical to our well-being,” said David Libby, president and CEO of the credit union. “Town & Country will continue to do whatever we can to move our community forward in 2022 and beyond. Our commitment to Local Helping Local is part of the very fabric of who we are and what we do.”

Schwerin appointed to board of directors

The President of the Greater Portland Board of Realtors has appointed Julia Bassett Schwerin to represent them on the Maine Association of Realtors Board of Directors in 2022. Schwerin was also elected to a second term on its board of directors at the annual meeting in November.

Schwerin has been a broker with Coldwell Banker Reality since 2005 and is based in the Cape Elizabeth office. She serves as secretary of the Sustainability Advisory Group to the Greater Portland Board of Realtors and is a Green Broker designated by the National Association of Realtors.

“Julia is influential in the movement to reduce the carbon footprint of buildings to net zero and we are very proud of her efforts,” said Kathy Duca, vice president/managing broker. Duca praised Schwerin’s dedication to her clients and said that Schwerin has consistently been one of the top producers in the Cape Elizabeth office.

Wellness sampler classes offered

Southern Maine Agency on Aging’s Agewell program will lead free virtual wellness classes beginning mid-January. To introduce the classes, the agency is offering one-hour sampler class with information and demonstration. Join any or all of the sampler classes to learn more about:

A Matter of Balance, Jan. 18; QiGong, Jan. 25; Conversation Cafe, Feb. 1; Gentle Exercise, Feb. 8; and Yoga for Healthy Aging, Feb. 15.

The one-hour sampler classes are at 1 p.m. on the dates listed. To learn more and register, visit www.smaaa.org/events or call 207-396-6578.

WinterFest scheduled for Jan. 29

Organizers last week announced that WinterFest South Portland, an annual collaboration between the city of South Portland and Rotary Club of South Portland-Cape Elizabeth, is back at Mill Creek Park, Saturday, Jan. 29. It is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The family-friendly event is free to all. Through sponsorships, WinterFest will raise money for projects in South Portland and Cape Elizabeth. All the activities will be scheduled in and around the park and designed to take advantage of ice and snow, as well as many activities not dependent on winter conditions.

Saturday’s events are created and offered by area organizations and youth groups this year. The events will include a story walk, sports demonstrations, musical and theatrical presentations, s’mores and hot chocolate stations, fire pits and touch-a-truck.

Saturday evening will feature fireworks at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth, starting about 5:30 p.m.. For more information, visit the South Portland WinterFest ’22 page on Facebook.

Ricker joins Fontaine Family team

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader, in a Jan. 10 news release, announced the addition of Rebecca Ricker to the team at its Auburn location.

Ricker grew up in Litchfield and attended Oak Hill and Gardiner Area high schools. She continued her education at Purdue University, graduating with a bachelor of science degree.

According to the news release, “She has been an active member of the Maine community for more than 40 years, and is so excited to be turning that community focus toward real estate. With a passion for service in the Lewiston/Auburn and Central Maine area, she is ready to help with home buying and selling needs. When Rebecca’s not busy making home ownership dreams come true for her clients, she enjoys gardening, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.”

Ricker will work out of the Auburn location and can be reached at 207-805-5262 or [email protected]

The Fontaine Family Team serves eight counties – Androscoggin, Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Oxford, Kennebec, Franklin and Somerset – in two locations, 336 Center St. in Auburn and 432 Route 1 in Scarborough. For more information, visit BrendaFontaine.com or call 207-784-3800 or 207-289-3830.

