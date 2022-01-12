Cheverus/Yarmouth boys’ hockey coach Dave St. Pierre earned his 100th career victory Saturday with a 2-1 win at Leavitt. St. Pierre, who took over the Yarmouth program in 2011 after a stint as an assistant, led the Clippers to the Class B South title in 2016 and to the playoffs in each of his seasons, with the exception of the COVID-shortened campaign of 2020-21.

