Question: What determines a legal bedroom in a home? Sophia J., Old Orchard Beach

Answer: Sophia, great question and there is a lot of misinformation on that. The traditional definition was if the room had a closet and was not a pass-through to another room. Today, two main things determine a legal bedroom in a home. One, there must be legal egress out of the room, i.e. a window or additional door (other than the main entrance), and two, a heat source. Also to note, if on private septic, there must be a legal system to handle the number of bedrooms listed. Septic systems are sized by the number of bedrooms so if you have four bedrooms in your home but a three-bedroom designed septic you only legally have a three-bedroom home. If you are on public sewer, then your legal bedroom count is determined by the square footage of the property. Different states have different rules on this.

Marc Cardullo is the broker/owner of Freedom Realty in Saco. He is a 15-year seasoned agent with nearly 20 years in the Real Estate industry. He answers all Real Estate and Real Estate financing questions for you. To submit a question email: [email protected]

