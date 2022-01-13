SACO — In an effort to assist agencies in need in Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, and Lyman, Good Shepherd Parish will hold the “Mary, Mother of God” Diaper Collection at its churches from Saturday, Jan. 8, through Sunday, Jan. 30. School families at St. James School in Biddeford will also be contributing diapers to support the cause.
The goal is to bring the gift of comfort to as many babies as possible. All disposable diapers, infant to toddler size, will be accepted and all will be given out for free to help families in need. In addition, monetary donations to support the cause are also welcome by sending a check to: Good Shepherd Parish, 271 Main St., Saco, ME 04072. Please place “Diapers” in the memo line.
To donate diapers, bring them to any parish church before, during, or after weekend Masses or drop them off at the parish office on 271 Main St. in Saco on Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Mass schedule for drop off is:
St. Joseph Church
178 Elm St., Biddeford
Sundays at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Most Holy Trinity Church
271 Main St., Saco
Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 5:30 p.m.
St. Margaret Church
6 Saco Ave., Old Orchard Beach
Saturdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m.
St. Philip Church
404 Goodwins Mills Road, Lyman
Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m.
For more information about the initiative, call Good Shepherd Parish at (207) 282-3321.
