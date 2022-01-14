Speaking in the late Rep. John Lewis’ district in Atlanta to rally support for the crucial Voting Rights Act (hammered out with the help of Sen. Angus King), President Biden reminded us, “Not a single Republican has displayed the courage to stand up to a defeated president to protect Americans’ right to vote. Not one.”
Shame on Sen. Susan Collins! I would ask her the same question President Biden did: “How do you want to be remembered?”
Carol Eisenberg
Peaks Island
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Scarborough municipal skating ponds open
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough Town Council discuss results of community survey
-
Times Record
Totus Tuus Maine returns this summer; teachers sought
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: Poorest Americans are hit hardest by soaring prices on necessities
-
Times Record
People Plus Pic of the Week: Raffle to benefit homebound seniors
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.