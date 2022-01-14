Speaking in the late Rep. John Lewis’ district in Atlanta to rally support for the crucial Voting Rights Act (hammered out with the help of Sen. Angus King), President Biden reminded us, “Not a single Republican has displayed the courage to stand up to a defeated president to protect Americans’ right to vote. Not one.”

Shame on Sen. Susan Collins! I would ask her the same question President Biden did: “How do you want to be remembered?”

Carol Eisenberg

Peaks Island

