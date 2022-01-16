KENNEBUNK – Kennebunk police and Maine drug agents seized a total of about 500 grams of suspected narcotics and three handguns Friday evening after stopping a vehicle on Alewive Road.
At about 8:15 p.m. Friday, Jan 14, a Kennebunk officer observed a man police described as a known felon, Noble Hunt, 33, of Waterville, at a local business with a woman he was prohibited from being with by active conditions of release from an earlier arrest, according to Deputy Police Chief Michael Nugent.
“When Hunt and the woman left the business, officers stopped his vehicle on Alewive Road, and he was arrested for felony level violation of conditional release,” Nugent said in a news release issued Saturday afternoon. “A subsequent search of Hunt’s vehicle yielded approximately 300 grams of suspected narcotics and three handguns. Officers obtained a search warrant for Hunt’s room at a local motel and discovered approximately 200 additional grams of suspected narcotics.”
Hunt was taken to York County Jail in Alfred where he was held without bail. The case remains under investigation and additional charges are expected, said Nugent.
