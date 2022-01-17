Thousands of residents across Maine are without power Monday as a powerful storm moves through New England, bringing heavy rain and wind.
As of 10:16 a.m., at least 661,357 Central Maine Power customers across Cumberland, Lincoln, Sagadahoc and York counties are without power.
While 320 CMP customers are without power in Brunswick, there are 61 customers in Topsham and two customers in Bowdoin without power.
Wind gusts up to 65 mph and up to 1 to 3 inches of snowfall in some parts of the state are also possible.
The National Weather Service office in Gray on Sunday issued a high wind warning effective from 5 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday.
CMP issued a statement on Sunday letting customers know that its crews are prepared to deal with outages that could be caused by “some challenging weather,” according to a report in Portland Press Herald.
The story will be updated.
