In order to submit this letter for possible publication, you require me to provide my first and last names, as well as my town and state.

I assume if my words lacked civility, they would likely not be published. Still, the Portland Press Herald – and other newspapers – allow uncivil and vile online comments under pseudonyms.

People certainly have a right to make such comments. But please make them do it with their names attached.

Bill Muldoon
Harpswell

