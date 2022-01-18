Portland Public Schools hires new pre-K director

An educator who has extensive experience in early childhood education and was also an adjunct professor at Keene State College in New Hampshire has been selected as the new director of Portland Public Schools’ pre-kindergarten program.

Alissa Bourque, who most recently was principal of the Neighborhood Schoolhouse in Brattleboro, Vermont, will start in her new position Feb. 2. She was a pre-K teacher and behavioral consultant before being appointed to lead the Neighborhood Schoolhouse, and also served as the early learning center coordinator for the Winston Prouty Center in Brattleboro.

Bourque was an adjunct professor of early childhood education at Keene State, director of Washington Park Preschool in Providence, Rhode Island, and a pre-K and kindergarten teacher in Wappingers Falls, New York.

“I’ve been so impressed by PPS’ commitment to ensuring that all 4-year-olds have access to high-quality, early childhood education and am eager to contribute to this project,” Bourque said. “In my previous work, I’ve been lucky to be able to focus extensively on supporting the learning needs of children in the foster care system, children with developmental delays and complex medical conditions, and English language learners.”

“Pre-K education is a vital investment in learning for our youngest students, improving their social, emotional, physical and cognitive skills, and helping with school readiness,” said Portland Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana. “Ms. Bourque has worked with underserved populations and understands the importance of the district’s Portland Promise goal of centering equity in all our programs throughout the district.”

