Kennebunkport Republican Committee schedules caucus

The Kennebunkport Republican Town Committee will caucus 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Rhumb Line Resort. The resort is located at 41 Turbats Creek Road, Kennebunkport.

The purpose of the caucus is to elect delegates and alternates to the state convention, elect delegates to the York County Republican Committee, elect Republican town committee officers and organize for the upcoming elections.

All Kennebunkport Republicans are invited to attend and participate in the caucus.

The town registrar will be available one-half hour prior to the start of the caucus to register as a Republican anyone who is not registered, anyone who is registered as unenrolled, registered Republicans who have relocated, or anyone who will be 18 by the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

The state convention will be held at the Augusta Civic Center on April 29-30. It is an opportunity for Republican delegates from throughout Maine to meet and speak with each other and those running for office.

Wellness sampler classes offered

Southern Maine Agency on Aging’s Agewell program will lead free virtual wellness classes beginning mid-January. To introduce the classes, the agency is offering one-hour sampler class with information and demonstration. Join any or all of the sampler classes to learn more about:

A Matter of Balance, Jan. 18; QiGong, Jan. 25; Conversation Cafe, Feb. 1; Gentle Exercise, Feb. 8; and Yoga for Healthy Aging, Feb. 15.

The one-hour sampler classes are at 1 p.m. on the dates listed. To learn more and register, visit www.smaaa.org/events or call 207-396-6578.

York County Audubon to host tree identification session

York County Audubon will sponsor a tree walk at Kennebunk’s Hope Cemetery led by Eileen Willard, an instructor in dendrology at the University of New Hampshire.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, participants will investigate the native trees and shrubs along the trails and look at some of the older ornamental trees in Hope Cemetery. How do they survive the winter? What are some of the ecological strategies? Can trees be identified without leaves?

The event is free of charge, but the number of participants will be limited and advance registration is required. To register, visit www.yorkcountyaudubon.org and click on the event under Calendar/What’s Coming Up on the right-hand side of the page, scroll down and fill in the form. Once a reservation has been approved, a confirmation email will be sent.

For more information about Hope Cemetery, visit https://hopecemeterykennebunk.com/.

Springvale resident winner of art guild scholarship raffle

The Art Guild of the Kennebunks announced that Springvale resident Rita Kay Bergeron won the painting in the annual Art Guild of the Kennebunks scholarship fund raffle. The winning raffle ticket was drawn following the exhibit at the Moose Lodge in Kennebunkport during the 2021 Prelude celebration.

The oil painting, created by long-time Art Guild of the Kennebunks member, Mary Ann Kennedy, features a pastoral water view of a section of Cape Porpoise. The title of the painting is “Morning in the Cape.”

“I enjoyed my visit to the exhibit, and I often take a chance on a raffle for a good cause,” said Bergeron in an email. “I’m very happy I was picked as the winner.”

The scholarship, valued at $500, will be presented to a Kennebunk High School student who intends to follow a career in the arts. President of the art guild, Linda Van Tassell, said, “Each year the guild holds a raffle of a painting by one of our members to raise funds for the scholarship. Art teachers at Kennebunk High School select the most deserving student. The scholarship is awarded in June at the high school graduation ceremony. The scholarship fund is one of the many activities the guild provides to support the arts.”

Last year the art guild celebrated its 40th anniversary. Over the years, in addition to traditional painters, Art Guild of the Kennebunks expanded to include photography, printmaking, sculpture, textile art, woodworking, pottery and mixed media. In addition to providing members the opportunity to exhibit their works to the public, the Guild offers art demonstration, plus camaraderie and support with other artists.

Artists are invited to join the guild by submitting several of their works for consideration by the Jury Committee early this spring.

For more information about Guild activities, visit www.artguildofthekennebunks.com.

