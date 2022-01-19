AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Labor says personal information belonging to 146 unemployment benefit recipients were seen by others because of a mistake made while uploading tax documents.
The documents were loaded into the incorrect accounts, making the benefits and other details available for others to see for a brief period, officials said Wednesday. The exposed data did not include birth dates, banking information or full Social Security numbers.
The upload was quickly stopped, but the data could be seen by others for about 90 minutes, officials said.
“We take this seriously and are working to ensure that the 146 potentially impacted people are aware and are provided appropriate resources,” said Maine Labor Commission Laura Fortman.
Sen. Stacey Guerin, R-Penobscot, suggested taking the system offline to upload such documents in the future. In doing so, she said mistakes could be caught before the documents went live in the system.
“While mistakes can happen, we hope the administration does everything they can to protect the identities and personal information of Maine residents,” Guerin said in a statement.
