SACO — A new clinic has opened in Saco for those looking for treatment for opioid dependency.

Everest Recovery Center began accepting patients at offices at 2 Lehner Road on Jan. 12.

It is the company’s first location, one of several planned, according to co-founder and CEO Peter Morris who said he has more than 22 years in the industry.

The new center offers outpatient services that include: three medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone; diagnostic assessment; relapse prevention and support groups; addiction education; counseling; and more, according to a company news release.

“Everest Recovery believes that medication assisted treatment is an effective treatment for individuals who are addicted to opiates,” the company said in the prepared statement. “Everest Recovery believes that outpatient counseling is an effective treatment for individuals who have been or are diagnosed with substance use disorders, and for (their) family members.”

From January through October, there were 515 fatal drug overdoses in Maine, an average of more than 50 each month, surpassing the 502 overdose deaths in 2020, according to a Jan. 3 Portland Press Herald story. State statistics were unavailable for November and December due to delays caused by pandemic-related issues, the newspaper reported.

“Maine is facing a serious problem with opioid use disorder and Everest Recovery is here to be part of the solution,” said Morris. “My goal is that our new treatment center is a place I would want to send a family member of mine, if they were suffering from this disease.”

He said he’s been pleased with the support Everest Recovery has received at the local, state, and federal level to provide treatment for those suffering from opioid use disorder.

“Improving access to all forms of medication for opioid use disorder is one of the highest priorities of our Opioid Response Strategic Plan,” said Gordon Smith, director of Maine’s Opioid Response, as he offered congratulations to those operating the new center.

