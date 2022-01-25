Bravo!

I applaud the decision of the Bath City Council to approve the mask mandate.

I know that this was difficult. It is hard, but important. It is one of the moves that will make a difference and we need to do all that we can so that at some point we can be done with this pandemic.

The threat to our small businesses is frightening, but now I will feel comfortable going into a downtown business.

You have passed the mandate and now I will feel welcome downtown.

Thank you.

Ruth Lawson-Stopps,

Bath

