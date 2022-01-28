About 35 years ago, I was visiting my dad in Delaware. His car had a major problem, so we went to a garage that he had heard good things about. The mechanic methodically checked out all possible sources of the problem. My dad said to me, “That fellow knows what he’s doing.” And I responded, “Yes, that’s how you play a challenging bridge hand .” (My dad amassed over 25,000 master points over his life and ultimately earned admission into the Bridge Hall of Fame.)

Clearly touched by my observation, my dad said, “Yeah, I guess so.”

Last summer I met with Curt Dale Clark, Artistic Director of Maine State Music Theatre, to discuss working with eight former MSMT stars who were returning to perform in two special concerts at Pickard Theater. I asked Curt if it was challenging to put together two shows on such short notice. “Not at all,” he said, “these people know what they’re doing.”

So here’s a shout-out to 20 local citizens from all walks of life who, in my view, “know what they’re doing.” These people stand out not just because they do their jobs well, but because they maintain a positive can-do spirit even when facing trying circumstances. (I’ve deliberately mentioned only first names.)

Curt, himself, bears mention because of the fantastic job he’s done shepherding MSMT through the pandemic. He is a treasure for the world of theater and for the town of Brunswick.

Tracy, the person who delivers my New York Times, rises around 4 a.m. every day to do what needs to be done, rain or snow or shine.

Margorie, one of the check-out people at Hannaford Pharmacy on Elm street, remains ever cheerful and patient while dealing with customers who are often neither cheerful nor patient.

Mitch, a gelato guy, makes the effort to keep everyone’s sweet tooth satisfied.

Angus, our U.S. Senator, tells it straight to Mainers, even though many of his colleagues spend most of their time preening for the cameras, spinning for the masses or pleasing their political bosses.

Sandy, a cashier at Wild Oaks Bakery, greets every customer with a genuine “Can I help you.”

Tom, a money manager who knows as much about what makes people tick as markets move.

John, the snowplow guy who always knows when to plow and when to not plow.

Stacy, at People Plus, has been described by one former board member as, “The best leader of a nonprofit organization I’ve ever known.”

Gil, owner of Frontier Cafe, who created a warm community gathering place, while also celebrating local artists and musicians.

Chris, an all-around contractor/handy man/problem-solver, who’s always there with a smile and a solution.

Julie, who works at the Brunswick Post Office, often greets people by name and always makes one glad to be served at her counter.

Christine (“Chrissy’) is a fabric artist who encourages people to make new art from old stuff.

George, the Robert Beckwith Artist in Residence at Bowdoin College, gives it his all, whether performing piano concerts or leading student musical groups or teaching.

Donna, executive director of Midcoast Senior College, maintains her calm and cool, while leading this superb learning resource.

Gary, at Gulf of Maine Books, who along with co-owner Beth, has kept the store thriving during the pandemic. (He almost forgave me for having a son who’s a top executive at Amazon.)

Leilani, a computer whiz, knows how to ease the fears and fix the problems of two high tech-phobic dinosaurs.

Tim is a cheerful man around town and informal cheerleader for all Bowdoin sports, win or lose.

Laurie, a teller at People’s United Bank, is always willing to engage in good conversations about reading and life.

Michelle, a waitperson at Joshua’s Restaurant and Tavern, remains ever cheerful even though she’s holding down two jobs.

Readers of this column could no doubt create your own lists. I do hope that in 2022 we all recognize and thank everyone who’s doing his or her best to maintain a positive spirit, while doing a job well. It’s good to remember the words of Maya Angelou. “At the end of the day, people won’t remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel.”

