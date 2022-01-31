Even while we are out and about wearing our snow boots, using our shovels or snow blowers, skiing down mountains, or even engaging in a friendly snowball “exchange,” it’s never too soon to prepare for the summer. In fact, the winter months are the best time to prepare to reduce the browntail moth population before spring and summer arrive.

Browntail moths have ravaged hardwoods in every county of the state. They especially like to feast on trees such as oak, apple, crabapple, pear, birch, and cherry. Last year, the Maine Forest Service reported nearly 200,000 acres of defoliation due to browntail moths. We also know all too well the human health effects of browntail moths caterpillars.

The good news is that we can do a lot in the next month or two to reduce their numbers. The governor has proclaimed February 2022 Browntail Moth Awareness Month, an effort to get Mainers outside to clip the nests out of the trees on their property and in their community. Without prevention, once these nests hatch, the caterpillars are ready to defoliate and shed their toxic hairs.

The Maine Forest Service has identified “the Four Rs to Knockout Browntail Moth in our Communities” and have reported that February through April is the best time to clip nests. First, we need to “Recognize” browntail moth nests. These winter webs look like single leaves hanging onto twigs, or they can look like clumps of leaves bound tightly together with silk to twigs.

The City of Bath Parks, Recreation, Forestry, and Cemeteries website includes several photos of the winter webs. While they can be found everywhere, they are most often found high up in the trees. On a sunny day, they are quite visible as a small white mass against the clear blue skies of winter.

The next step is to “Remove.” This is where loppers, hand snips, and pole saws can be really useful. There are pros and cons to using the “anvil” type of pruners or the “bypass” variety. Bypass pruners make a cleaner cut but can separate on tough wood. Anvil pruners won’t separate but can bruise the branches after snipping. Adding a ladder that is safely secured – and away from utility lines – can allow you to reach greater heights.

Regardless of how you choose to remove these nests, make sure to wear gloves, and eye and skin protection, just in case the hairs are still present from previous infestations. Remember, the hairs can remain toxic for up to three years. The final step of removal is to destroy the webs by then soaking in soapy water or burning them.

Step three is “Recruit.” Ask for help. Renting a cherry picker, for instance, is a removal option. Consider going in on the cost with your neighbors, and turning this process into an outdoor community web-clipping event this winter. Residents can also hire licensed professional arborists to get to nests that are hard to reach. Again, it will likely be less expensive for several neighbors to collectively hire an arborist. Lastly, professional licensed pesticide applicators might also be hired to apply insecticides during the growing season. But before doing that, make sure you thoroughly research the effects. For more information, contact the Maine Forest Service.

The final R is “Reach Out.” Make sure that when you see these nests, contact your neighbors and town officials and see if everyone can work cooperatively to respond creatively to this problem. Taking these steps helps reduce a public health and forest risk and creates an opportunity for individuals and communities to get outside this winter!

Finally, be on the lookout for browntail moths community events in the next month.

Allison Hepler is a member of the Woolwich Selectboard. She also serves as a legislator in the Maine House representing District 53 — Arrowsic, Dresden, Georgetown, Phippsburg, Woolwich and part of Richmond.

