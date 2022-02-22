MSAD75 chairperson fulfills promise to her constituency through her actions

What is the most important attribute of any elected official besides upholding their oath? Trust.

How do elected officials build trust with constituents? Make decisions that are aligned with their promises as a candidate and maintain their word even as the seas become rough and emotional mobs come roaring. This defines the leadership of veteran board director Mrs. Kopp who is also the current chairwoman of the MSAD 75 school board. MSAD 75 is very fortunate to have such a dedicated and long-term board director as chairwoman during this challenging time.

Local voices are expressing discontent over Chairwoman Kopp ending the most recent MSAD 75 school board meeting abruptly due to mask violations, but an objective view of events do not concur.

First, after the mask mandate was passed by a very small majority, Chairwoman Kopp stated a school board meeting without mask compliance would be closed, so everyone was aware of the consequences.

Second, after Chairwoman Kopp kept her promise and motioned to close the board meeting, it required a second motion and a majority vote to close the meeting officially. Chairwoman Kopp did not “cancel the meeting,” the school board collectively closed the meeting. If there is frustration, it is at the school board as a whole which is a common theme the last few years as members started becoming endorsed by political organizations and carrying perceived conflicts of interest. Overall, Chairwoman Kopp provided guidance, maintained consistency and fulfilled her promise to her constituency.

Allen Sarvinas,

Topsham

Praise for Brunswick senior center

I want to share with readers the praise I have for People Plus in Brunswick. People Plus has become more valuable than I ever imagined in my life recently and I often wonder why more people in the area are not members. People Plus offers not only what you see — classes, transportation networks, exercise classes, social events, etc., but also much unseen and unknown.

That unseen is the care and service offered by the staff and volunteers to members and beyond. Having been home-bound and off my feet for much of the past six months, I cannot say where I would have been without them. They offer so much more than you see — and for a very minimal yearly membership fee. The community atmosphere, classes, events, etc and the top nitch staff are worth far more than you membership fee. Please join and support this vital resource right here in Brunswick.

Alison Coffin,

Brunswick

