Electric utility Central Maine Power says improvements to a substation will mean better reliability for Bath and Phippsburg.
The power company built a new substation on the corner of Washington Street and Castine Avenue in Bath near Bath Iron Works that can produce a higher voltage to increase power reliability, according to a news release. The upgrades allow the company to connect customers to nearby functioning circuits in the event of an outage.
The new substation was also built to withstand flooding “that increasingly occurs in the area” by moving power equipment eight feet higher off the surface of the substation and placing underground cables overhead, the news release stated.
“This is particularly important as we continue to see the impacts of extreme weather as a result of climate change,” said Avangrid Communications Manager Emily Spencer. “As an example, this substation has experienced two significant flooding events in the last 10 years.”
The company also put a fence around the new substation designed to keep animals out, as animals are “a frequent cause of outages,” said Spencer.
