Brandon James Currie 1986 – 2022 NEWPORT – Brandon James Currie, 35, of Newport, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident. He was born in Sanford, Maine, on July 6, 1986, the son of Brian E. Currie, Jr., and Kathleen K. (Blake) Pye, graduating from Lawrence High School in 2004. Brandon was an avid outdoorsman, loving snowmobiling, fishing, four wheeling, and camping in the great northern Maine woods. He also had a green thumb when it came to his vegetable gardens, and Brandon always wanted to live off grid farming and growing vegetables. He was very much a collector of stuff! Brandon was a kid at heart, still loving the old school cartoons like, Popeye, and the Looney Tunes, to name a few. He was employed by his family’s business C&C Sprayfoam, and summers he would work on his stepfather’s lobster boat as a Sternman, and most recently he worked as an iron worker at Arc Erecting, Inc. Brandon was a very hard worker, super brilliant, and could fix and building anything. As busy as Brandon was, he always found time to spend and talk with his family, who he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Brian E. Currie, Sr., who he was very close to. Brandon is survived by his soulmate and fiancé, Carianne Watson, and their son Ethan, of Newport; his parents, Kathleen (Blake) Pye and husband Gordon, of Phippsburg, and Brian E. Currie, Jr. and wife Beth of Clinton; sister, Kendra Currie of Dexter; stepbrother, Charles Pye of Florida; two stepsisters, Blake Pye of Topsham and Brianna Pye of Hallowell; grandparents, Kendra and Lawrence Blake of Florida, Beverly and Maurice Pye of Phippsburg, Jami and Alan Brown of Old Town, Christine Currie of Lowell, Garth and Debbie Collins of Clinton, and Shannon Kasevich of Westfield; mother-in-law, Barbara Hunter “Ma” of Newport; his best fur friend, Opie of Newport; and close friend Sonny among many others; along with countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to noontime, followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m., at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta, Maine. A reception will follow at the Le Club Calumet, 334 West River Road, Augusta, Maine. Arrangements are entrusted with Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home and Cremation Care, One Church Street, Augusta, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Knowlton & Hewins Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

