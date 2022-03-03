The Cook’s Corner Hannaford Supermarket in Brunswick is recalling certain deli items that were sliced after 4 p.m. on March 1 because a slicer was not properly cleaned.
“No injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall, and no other stores are in scope of this advisory,” reads a statement from the grocer, adding that that the recall is out of “an abundance of caution.”
Impacted items, which may be returned to the Cook’s Corner Hannaford for a full refund, include the following items prepped March 1:
- Taste of Inspirations oven-roasted chicken sliced between 4-4:30 p.m.
- Hatfield cooked ham sliced on between 4-4:30 p.m.
- Fiorucci Genoa salami sliced on between 4 p.m. and closing
- Fiorucci hard salami sliced on between 4 p.m. and closing
