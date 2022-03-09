Sydney Jackson Day Ring 1955 – 2022 BATH – Sydney Jackson Day Ring died on March 1, 2022. She was born on Feb. 11, 1955 to John and Susan Day in Melrose, Mass. She spent her childhood growing up in various parts of Europe and the United States following her father’s career in the State Department. She lived in Naples Italy, The Hague Netherlands and Athens Greece as a girl and also lived in Charleston, S.C., Washington D.C. and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands as a young woman before moving to Bath in 1984. Bath is where she raised her two girls after marrying her former husband, John. Sydney had a classic style and an eye for decorating. She worked for many years as an interior designer, co-owning her own design business L.G.D. Designs with her good friend, Lee Demers. One of her proudest accomplishments was decorating the Portland Symphony Orchestra show house and she also decorated several rooms in the Hyde School Mansion in the mid 1990s, to which they still remain today. Sydney also loved antiques and worked at Day’s Antiques in Brunswick for a period of time. Sydney loved animals, art, reading, gardening and being outside in the warm weather in bare feet. She loved the beach and good music, especially Bob Marley. She enjoyed family trips to visit her parents at the family homestead in Ossipee, N.H. for holidays and the annual family reunion held there each summer. Sydney had fabulous taste and style and will be remembered for being a beautiful person inside and out. Sydney battled with alcoholism most of her adult life, a demon she was never able to overcome, but it didn’t change the fact she had a beautiful soul and was loved very much by her two daughters. She is survived by her two daughters, Kristen Ring of Seabrook, N.H. and Elizabeth Clinton and her husband Mike of Wiscasset; a sister, Christina and her husband Geno Ring of Brunswick, a brother, Mark Day of Silver Springs, Md.; and several nieces and nephews; also, a long time friend, Roxanne Easterling, who loved and cared for Sydney very much, right up until the end. She is predeceased by an infant brother, Nathaniel, a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Day; and her parents. A service will be held this summer at the family’s private cemetery in Ossipee, N.H. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a women’s shelter helping women find their path home: Freedom Place 66 State St. Portland, ME 04101

