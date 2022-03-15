Robin Wright Nilson 1968 – 2022 PORTLAND – Robin Wright Nilson, 53, of Topsham, passed away on Feb. 8, 2022 at Mid Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born on Nov. 2, 1968 to parents June Theresa Sinclair and Ralph Cleveland Wright III. Robin volunteered for Tedford Shelter and enjoyed gardening, crafting gifts for family, and spending time with family and significant other, Fred. She was predeceased by her parents, June Theresa Sinclair and Ralph Cleveland Wright III; twin brother Ralph; significant other, Fred. Surviving are her daughters Hannah and husband Dj, and Rebeccah and husband Jb; grandchildren Mercy, Sophia, Derik, Leo, and Teddy; sisters and brother, Theresa, Tammy, Ann, Anita, and Adam; many nieces, nephews, and cousins

