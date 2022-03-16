FORT MYERS, Fla. — Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will not be ready for the start of the 2022 regular season because of a stress fracture in his right rib cage.

“We’re talking weeks, not days before we can get a baseball back in his hand,” Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said. “Obviously everything he does is rotational. … He’s doing a lot better now than when he first came in. But we don’t know (a timetable). We just know he’s not going to be ready for the start of the season.”

Sale said he has no timetable on when he’ll be able to pitch.

It happened about a month ago during a living batting practice he was throwing at Florida Gulf Coast University. He felt it after the session.

“Probably a lot of you saw the live BP that … was streaming on Instagram,” Bloom said. “Obviously we were not in touch with him at that time (because of the MLB lockout). Talking to him, that’s when this happened. That’s actually the last time that he threw. We found about it when we were able to get back in touch with him.”

Sale told the Red Sox immediately after the lockout ended.

Sale called it “the curse of social media.” Sale does not have any social media accounts. Matt Barnes was the one streaming it live.

“I get on social media for the first time and look what happens,” Sale said. “But I was throwing a live session over at FGCU. It was a Thursday. After that, felt a little side discomfort. Nothing too crazy. I didn’t think anything of it. Over probably the next handful of days, not only did it stick around. It felt like it got worse.”

He said he felt like he threw well that day. He threw all his pitches and followed that session with a full upper-body workout.

“We still don’t exactly know what the landscape going forward it going to be other than probably a little bit more rest for a bone to heal,” Sale said.

