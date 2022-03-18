Margaret Brown Copp Austin 1929 – 2022 DURHAM – Margaret Brown Copp Austin died in her sleep at her daughter’s home in Durham on the morning of March 13, 2022. She was 92 years old and had suffered with dementia for more than a decade. Margaret was a devoted wife to her husband, Blaine Austin, her high school sweetheart who she married in 1952 and who died tragically at the age of 46 in 1977. She never remarried. Margaret had four children who she loved unconditionally and encouraged to pursue activities in which they excelled, and which gave them much joy. She was a firm believer in education and was so proud that all her children earned college degrees and went on to have fulfilling careers. Margaret had an extremely strong work ethic. She began working at Central Maine Power when she was still in high school and remained a valued member of the Brunswick office staff for her 60-year career. Margaret was shy and humble, but she loved people and was curious about how others lived and about the events that shaped our world. She took many trips with her daughter, Sandra, to Washington D.C., road trips throughout Maine, and earlier, to England and Scotland, her own mother’s homeland. She also enjoyed annual trips to Martha’s Vineyard with her daughter, Nancy and her family. Margaret was an avid gardener of both vegetables and flowers. She delighted family and friends alike with the array of pickles, relishes, and preserves she prepared each summer, while her springtime display of daffodils could rival Dr. Zhivago! Perhaps most important, Margaret had a sense of fairness and a generosity of spirit, giving of her time, particularly to her children and grandchildren, but also offering financial support to individuals in need and organizations she believed in. Margaret touched so many lives in so many ways. Her imprint will live on in the hearts of those who loved her so. Margaret was born on April 16, 1929, the fifth of six children to Elizabeth and Frank Copp of Durham Road in Brunswick. She was predeceased by all five siblings, Robert, George, Mabel, Josephine, and Caroline; by her husband, Blaine; and by her son, Scott. She is survived by her daughters Peggy Brick and husband Ralph of Monument, Colo., Nancy Gayton and husband Ed of Durham, and Sandra Austin and partner Mark McCormick of Falmouth; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. On line condolences can be shared at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com A visitation will be held at Crosman Funeral Home, on Tuesday, March 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service and burial will be held later this spring. Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St., in Lisbon Falls, 353-4951. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Good Shepard Food Bank https://www.gsfb.org/ or Maine Children’s Home https://www.mainechildrenshome.org/

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous