Joe Bramanti homered and drove in three runs, and Maine completed a three-game sweep of Binghamton with a 7-1 win in an America East baseball game Sunday in Vestal, New York.

The Black Bears (6-13, 3-0 America East) scored twice in the first inning, then added three runs in the second on an RBI single by Jake Marquez and a two-run single by Jeff Mejia, who went 3 for 3.

Bramanti made it 7-0 with a two-run homer in the fourth.

Jordan Schulefand battled through control problems to pitch six innings, allowing one run on four hits. He struck out five but walked seven.

COLBY 9, WISCONSIN-EAU CLAIRE 5: Marcus Forrester went 4 for 6 with three runs scored, and Cabot Maher and Brady O’Brien each had two RBI for the Mules (5-0) in a win over the Blugolds (2-3) at Lake Myrtle, Florida.

Colby broke a 4-4 tie in the fifth inning when Caleb Jung scored on a Clint Flippo sacrifice fly. The Mules added three runs in the sixth.

AUGUSTANA 15, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Brett Benedetti and Jacob Barker each went 3 for 4 to lead the Vikings (11-3) past the Huskies (3-8) in Winter Haven, Florida.

USM got its runs in the seventh inning on an RBI single by Cam Slicer and a fielder’s choice by Billy Barnard.

CLARK SWEEPS ST. JOSEPH’S: Connor Rulnick doubled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Cougars (6-2) a 4-3 victory and a doubleheader sweep against the Monks (5-6) in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Ben Gravel and Jordan Valentino each hit a solo home run for St. Joseph’s.

Drew Healey and Gravel had two hits apiece for the Monks in a 5-1 loss in Game 1.

BRANDEIS SWEEPS BATES: Brandeis (5-2) spoiled the Bobcats’ comeback from a six-run deficit in Game 1 and swept a doubleheader against Bates (2-8) at Waltham, Massachusetts, 7-6 and 20-9.

Bates tied Game 1 with five runs in the sixth inning, capped by consecutive two-run doubles by Jack Brennan and Henry Jamieson, but Brandeis won it in the bottom of the seventh.

The Judges hit four home runs in Game 2, and Dan Frey had eight RBI. Bates got home runs from Drew Fallon and Ben Genser. Fallon and Noah Jankowski each drove in three runs.

SOFTBALL

COLBY LOSES TWICE: Hamilton (8-1) erased a 5-1 deficit with a seven-run rally in the fifth inning, earning an 8-6 victory over Colby in Clermont, Florida.

Logan Luebbe helped Colby build its lead with an RBI double in the first inning and a two-run single in the fourth.

Laura Powell hit a solo home run for the Mules, and Ashley Ketchum, Chloe Wilcox and Jackie Hill each had two hits.

In its second game of the day, Colby (2-2) was held to two hits in a 6-0 loss to Union (3-1).

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

BOWDOIN 17, WESTFIELD STATE 9: Sophia Sudano scored four goals and set up another, Charlotte Howie and Emelia Krakoranna each added three goals, and the Polar Bears (4-2) rolled past the Owls (3-2) at Westfield, Massachusetts.

Colleen McAloon chipped in with two goals and two assists.

AMHERST 8, BATES 7: Campbell Moriarty snapped a 7-7 tie with 1:29 to play as the Mammoths (4-1, 1-1 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (2-4, 0-3) in Lewiston.

Jordyn Tveter recorded three goals and Dana Swartz scored twice for Bates.

