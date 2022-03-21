Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations held steady Monday, remaining just below 100 patients statewide for a third day.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said 96 patients were hospitalized with COVID on Monday, including 20 in critical care and eight on ventilators. The overall number of patients was unchanged from Sunday. The number dropped to 94 on Saturday, the first day hospitalizations dipped below 100 since last August.

The delta and omicron waves drove up patient counts last fall and through the winter, with hospitalizations peaking at 436 patients on Jan. 13. Cases and hospitalizations have since dropped steadily in Maine the rest of the country.

Maine’s CDC also reported two more COVID-related deaths Monday. It does not report new cases on Mondays because staff members do not process positive tests on weekends.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 233,696 cases and 2,184 Mainers have died.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: