From winter through fall, the time is right to get outdoors and enjoy all the adventures that Maine has to offer. And we’re here to help. Throughout 2022, the Press Herald will be offering in-depth discussions with experts in sports ranging from hiking and paddling to fishing and hunting. They will offer tips for novices and long-time enthusiasts alike, and keep you up to date on the latest trends in equipment. Please join us throughout the year for our one-on-one interviews with outdoor experts who will get you primed for your next adventure in the woods or on the ponds and trails.

From tips on how to identify native Maine species to the best locations in the state to find “really good birds,” Press Herald nature columnist Doug Hitchcox shares his vast knowledge in a lively discussion with outdoor reporter Deirdre Fleming.

About Doug

Doug Hitchcox is the Staff Naturalist for Maine Audubon and outreach coordinator for Maine Fish & Wildlife’s Maine Bird Atlas. Hitchcox grew up in Hollis and graduated from the University of Maine in 2011. In his free time, Doug is one of Maine’s eBird reviewers, owner and moderator of the ‘Maine-birds’ listserv, York County Audubon board member and Secretary of the Maine Bird Records Committee.

