NEW YORK — Ben Simmons’ back injury is a herniated disc, though Brooklyn Nets Coach Steve Nash still believes the guard can play this season.

Simmons had an epidural recently that Nash said he believed had relieved some of the pain in his back. Nash had revealed that step after it happened last week, but hadn’t disclosed the nature of Simmons’ injury until Monday, when he confirmed a report by The Athletic.

Nash had previously only said pain in Simmons’ back flared up sometime after the Nets acquired him from Philadelphia on Feb 10.

“I’m not sure when they recognized it was beyond like a regular back flareup and a herniated disc or whatnot,” Nash said before the Nets played the Utah Jazz.

He said the herniated disc is an injury Simmons had earlier in his career.

Simmons is still not even practicing but Nash hasn’t given up hope the former No. 1 pick can get on the court this season.

“Yeah, I don’t think it changes the outcome necessarily. We still have high hopes that he can come back,” Nash said. “He’s had moments during his rehab where he’s on the court doing some things and it looks like he’s about to turn a corner and then there’s a little setback. So I still feel optimistic that he can play for us.”

Time is running out, though. The Nets had only 10 games left after Monday, followed by perhaps one or two in the play-in tournament it appears they’ll have to get through to reach the playoffs. Nash said he doesn’t think there’s a point the Nets would feel was too late for Simmons to still make a difference, even after being inactive all season.

“I think if he’s able to get back to playing, I think we’d want to incorporate him at any point,” Nash said.

TRAIL BLAZERS: Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Lillard had abdominal surgery on Jan. 13, and it was widely expected he would not return. The Blazers made it official on Monday.

The team said that Lillard has “progressed well through the reconditioning phase of his rehab protocol” and has reached performance benchmarks. He will continue the rehab process.

Lillard said he had been bothered by lower abdominal tendinopathy for several years, but it flared up during the Tokyo Olympics.

A six-time All-Star, Lillard averaged 24 points and 7.3 assists in 29 games this season for the Blazers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »