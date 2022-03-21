David Detterman, 77, of Naples, Florida, formerly a long-time resident of the Kennebunks, passed away on March 9, 2022, surrounded by family. His life included many adventures, but his biggest and best adventure was being a dad. He loved his kids unconditionally and extended that love to their friends, partners and children.

Over the years he sang babies to sleep, held toddlers on his shoulders, and attended endless sporting events, plays, art shows, literary showcases, concerts and graduations. He built swings, rafts, blocks, dollhouses and treehouses. There was always an extra seat at his table and he served as a father figure to many.

Dave loved fishing and instilled that love in his children and grandchildren. When he wasn’t baiting a hook, he could be found flying a kite at the beach, swimming, enjoying a canoe ride, tinkering on woodworking projects, playing poker with his friends, or skunking one of his children in a game of cribbage.

He took many road trips in his early life and continued those travels with his children, often throwing a tent in the car and driving as far south as it took for the temperature to increase. He also loved to travel to the Caribbean, where he enjoyed snorkeling, fishing and scuba diving to view the tropical fish and coral.

His love of music was undeterred by his kindergarten teacher’s proclamation that “David cannot carry a simple tune.” At times – and to his children’s dismay – he would spontaneously burst into song, connecting lyrics to names, places and circumstances. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, and most especially his children and grandchildren.

David is survived by his four children: Brook Detterman, Annie Talmage, Shawman Meireis, and Emily Ingwersen, and by his six grandchildren. He also leaves behind his three siblings, Doug, Danny and Linda. He also will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. A celebration of life will be held in early August, 2022.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: