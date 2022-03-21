‘Wait…What?!’
7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
For some not-so-steamy yet entirely side-splitting shenanigans, head to The Footlights Theatre for the comedic romp “Wait… What?!” Next-door neighbors think it’s a good idea to sneak off to a low-budget hotel room for some romance on the down-low. But once the door of that room is shut, things don’t go even remotely as planned, courtesy of the motel owner, the surprise appearance of a spouse and the awkward examination of both of their relationships.
Craft Beer Weekend
Friday through Sunday. Sunday River, 15. South Ridge Road, Newry. sundayriver.com
If you appreciate a mountain of foam as much as a mountain of snow, then Craft Beer Weekend at Sunday River might be in the cards for you. There are four breweries on the Sunday River access road and Norway Brewing and Oxbow Brewing are also close by. Sunday River itself has four restaurants that all pour local beers, and the weekend celebration serves as a launch for the Western Maine Brew Passport. You can get a passport from any of the participating locales and will be issued stamps at each one. Collect three from three different restaurants and breweries over the weekend and you’ll be entered to win a pair of VIP tickets to Maine Brew Fest in the fall. Stamps can also be redeemed for prizes, and you can expect to find several beer specials and beer-food pairings offered. Hit the slopes and hoist a pint!
‘Beauty and the Beast’
7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday. Through April 10. Lopez Theater at Maine State Ballet, 348 Route 1, Falmouth, $21, to $27. mainestateballet.org
Maine State Ballet invites you into the magical world that is their new production of the beloved tale “Beauty and the Beast.” The company has been waiting two years to put on this show, in which you’ll meet young Belle and the Beast whose only hope for transformation back into a prince is to learn how to love and be loved. Dancing characters include an enchanted rose, clock, armoire, feather dusters, tea trays, a tapestry, Persian carpet, wolves and a three-tier cake. Emma Davis and Julia Lopez share the role of Belle, and you’ll see either Arie Eiten or Michael Hamilton as the Beast.
Patton Oswalt
7 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $45 to $85. statetheatreportland.com
Patton Oswalt is a force of nature who wears the hat of comic, screenwriter, actor and author. From his Emmy-nominated Netflix special “I Love Everything” to his many TV roles on shows like “The King of Queens” and “The Goldbergs,” Oswalt is an award-winning personality with plenty to say about several topics. His current comedy tour is called “Who’s Ready To Laugh?” and there are still some tickets left, just don’t wait too long to grab yours.
