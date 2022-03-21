SACO — William H. Foresman, 87, of Saco, passed away of natural causes with his family by his side on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at home.

He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Aug. 9, 1934, a son of Charles and Althea (Hill) Foresman.

Bill graduated from Biddeford High School, class of 1954. He was an accomplished athlete lettering in football and basketball. One of his favorite memories and story he loved to share was scoring a touchdown against Thornton Academy.

After high school, Bill served his country in the United States Army. He was in the Military Police, stationed in Eritrea, Africa, from 1955-1958. While in Africa, he spent time on many safaris big game hunting.

In 1961, Bill married his love Brenda M. Stackpole. They raised their only son John together and were married for 60 years.

He was employed at Saco Defense for 31 years as an Inspector and Tool and Gage Foreman. He later worked for Nichols Portland as a Receiving Inspector for five years, retiring in 2000.

Bill had many hobbies. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He also spent many hours working around his properties, especially his camps. He liked to go out to eat but nothing compared to the time he spent with family and his beloved grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: one grandson, Tristan Foresman; and his daughter-in-law, Jo-Anne Foresman.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Stackpole) Foresman; son, John Foresman; grandchildren, Derek Foresman and Jayde Foresman; and great-grandson, Cameryn. He is also survived by brother and sister-in law Fred and Sharon Stackpole, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, with a funeral service at 4 p.m., with Rev. Burton S. Howe officiating at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Burial will be at a later date. To view Bill’s memorial page, view his family video or an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

