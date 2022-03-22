The Outreach Committee at Tuttle Road Community Church in Cumberland is launching a recycling program for lamps, sneakers and used surgical masks starting next month.

Lamps collected will be sent to Furniture Friends, a nonprofit in Westbrook that provides furniture and other household goods to those in need. Sneakers dropped off in good condition will be donated for further use and those in poor condition will go to GotSneakers, which recycles the materials. Used surgical masks will be recycled by a specialty recycling program; no cloth masks will be accepted.

Kerry Oberg, head of the Outreach Committee, said the items accepted may change as needs change.

Lamps, sneakers and masks may be dropped off every Saturday starting April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 52 Tuttle Road, Cumberland. Questions can be directed to [email protected]

