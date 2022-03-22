Falmouth Deputy Fire Chief Colin Shea recently completed the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer certification program.
The program is regarded as one of the most well-respected and reputable development programs for leaders in fire service, according to a press release from Falmouth Fire-EMS.
For his capstone project, Shea developed a program on the department’s response during severe thunderstorms and snowstorms.
The department has response guidelines in place, but “has never had a standard operating guideline that specifically addresses the safety and logistical challenges that come with a major storm,” Fire Chief Howard Rice said in the press release.
