Falmouth Deputy Fire Chief Colin Shea recently completed the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer certification program.

The program is regarded as one of the most well-respected and reputable development programs for leaders in fire service, according to a press release from Falmouth Fire-EMS.

For his capstone project, Shea developed a program on the department’s response during severe thunderstorms and snowstorms.

The department has response guidelines in place, but “has never had a standard operating guideline that specifically addresses the safety and logistical challenges that come with a major storm,” Fire Chief Howard Rice said in the press release.

