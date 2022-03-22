Eriks Gabliks, superintendent of the National Fire Academy, left, congratulates Falmouth Deputy Fire Chief Colin Shea on his new certification last month at a ceremony in Maryland. Contributed / Falmouth Fire-EMS

Falmouth Deputy Fire Chief Colin Shea recently completed the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer certification program.

The program is regarded as one of the most well-respected and reputable development programs for leaders in fire service, according to a press release from Falmouth Fire-EMS.

For his capstone project, Shea developed a program on the department’s response during severe thunderstorms and snowstorms.

The department has response guidelines in place, but “has never had a standard operating guideline that specifically addresses the safety and logistical challenges that come with a major storm,” Fire Chief Howard Rice said in the press release.

