After reading the article in The Southern Forecaster concerning the Scarborough Planning Board and Costco over the size of the parking lot I have one thing to say: I can only assume that Costco will go the way Cracker Barrel did years ago and build their store elsewhere.

If people are so concerned about parking and asphalt they shouldn’t allow the developers of The Downs project to build the town center, community center or swimming pool, all of which will require additional parking.

Jon Spinner

Scarborough

