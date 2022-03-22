Automatic runners in extra innings are sticking around for a third straight season.

Despite an easing of pandemic restrictions, Major League Baseball and the players’ association reached a tentative agreement to keep the controversial rule starting each team with a runner on second base during extra innings for the 2022 regular season.

The deal is subject to approval by baseball owners, which likely will take place next week, a person familiar with the agreement said Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized. The agreement was first reported by the New York Post.

The agreement regarding on-field rules modifications also includes expanding active rosters from 26 players to 28 from Opening Day on April 7 through May 1 this year, due to the delayed start of spring training.

Another new rule will benefit Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. With the designated hitter adopted in both leagues, pitchers who start games in the batting order can remain in the game as a DH after leaving the mound. A DH can also enter the game to pitch. That change will apply to multiple seasons.

The “zombie” runner modification was applied to the 2020 and 2021 regular seasons as part of the Operations Manual, which covered procedures to deal with COVID-19. The modification was not applied to the 2020 and ’21 postseasons.

The modification for 2020 and 2021 that shortened doubleheaders to scheduled seven-inning games was not continued for 2022.

ARBITRATION: New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and five players from the World Series champion Atlanta Braves are headed toward salary arbitration hearings that will occur during the regular season after they failed to reach contracts and exchanged figures with their teams.

Judge can become a free agent after the World Series, and the outfielder and the team say they want to discuss a long-term deal to keep him in the Bronx. Judge has asked New York for $21 million, while the Yankees have offered $17 million, up from $10,175,000 last year.

Meanwhile, Atlanta General Manager Alex Anthopoulos could wind up with potentially awkward hearings against third baseman Austin Riley, shortstop Dansby Swanson, outfielder Adam Duvall and pitchers Max Fried and Luke Jackson. Anthopoulos told The Athletic that Atlanta’s clubhouse was “rattled” when popular slugger Freddie Freeman left for the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent after Anthopoulos traded for Matt Olson from Oakland.

Arbitration-eligible players who didn’t reach agreement with their teams are set to have their cases heard via video conferencing after Opening Day, a scheduling oddity necessitated by baseball’s 99-day lockout that pushed back the start of spring training and the regular season.

The deadline to swap arbitration numbers was delayed from mid-January until Tuesday. No dates have been set for hearings, which usually occur in February. Teams and players can continue to negotiate and may agree on a deal at any time.

If teams and players don’t agree to a salary before Opening Day, the player will be paid at the rate proposed by the club and salary would be adjusted retroactively, if necessary.

Batting champion Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a $21 million, one-year deal. Acquired last July from Washington, Turner hit .328 with 28 homers and 32 stolen bases last season. He’s set to become a free agent after this season.

Atlanta did agree to one-year deals with left-handers Tyler Matzek ($1.4 million), A.J. Minter ($2.2 million) and Sean Newcomb ($900,000).

BRAVES: Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. won’t see game action in spring training, even as a designated hitter, as it becomes increasingly likely he will miss at least the first month of the regular season.

“No. You won’t see him in a spring game,” Manager Brian Snitker said after Atlanta’s 4-0 win over Minnesota on Tuesday.

Acuna, recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee suffered midway through last season, expressed hope at the start of spring training that he would be ready for the defending World Series champion Braves’ opener on April 7. There had been speculation the universal DH would provide a path for Acuna’s return to the lineup earlier than if he had to play in the outfield.

Instead, the Braves continue to take a cautious approach to the rehabilitation process for Acuna, the team’s unquestioned biggest star after Freddie Freeman’s free-agent signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Snitker said Acuna has had no setback but added, “He’s just still going through rehab, pretty much.”

The Braves will have to prepare an outfield plan without Acuna for the start of the season.

Atlanta signed outfielders Eddie Rosario and Alex Dickerson at the start of spring. They also have Marcell Ozuna back with the team following his arrest last year on charges of aggravated assault after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife. Ozuna can start in left field or as the DH.

The new depth will be important if Acuna is forced to miss an extended stretch.

BLUE JAYS: According to ESPN, third baseman Matt Chapman signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the Blue Jays and avoided arbitration.

Chapman was projected to earn $9.5 million in 2022 by MLB Trade Rumors, but will instead receive a $1 million signing bonus and earn $12 million in each of the next two seasons. Chapman was expected to become a free agent after the 2023 season, so his extension does not change his timeline for hitting the open market.

ROYALS: The Kansas City Royals have agreed to a $3 million contract with shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and five other players for the upcoming season, avoiding arbitration.

The Royals also agreed to terms with right-hander Brad Keller on a $4.825 million contract, reliever Scott Barlow on a $2.4 million deal, newly acquired pitcher Amir Garrett for $2.025 million, first baseman Ryan O’Hearn at $1.3 million and backup catcher Cam Gallagher for $885,000.

The Royals only have outfielder Andrew Benintendi and second baseman Nicky Lopez, both of whom are expected to be part of their Opening Day lineup, among their unsigned arbitration-eligible players.

PADRES: Blake Snell says the adductor (a group of muscles near the hip on the inside of the thigh) is healthy and he will be ready for the start of the season.

However, he probably won’t be going six innings for a while.

Unlike at the beginning of last season, when for nearly a dozen starts Snell threw too many pitches to get past the fifth inning and it was something of a shock, a slow start won’t sneak up on anyone this time.

He has yet to throw to hitters in spring training. The plan is for him to make two Cactus League starts, and he figures he’ll be up to 60 pitches by his first regular season start.

DODGERS: In their continued efforts to build depth ahead of the delayed and condensed 2022 season, the team announced it signed outfielder Kevin Pillar to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league camp. If Pillar makes the big league roster, he will reportedly earn $2.5 million this season.

Pillar, 33, is a nine-year veteran who has bounced around in recent years, playing with five clubs over the past three seasons. In 124 games with the New York Mets last season, he suffered one of his worst campaigns, batting .231 with 15 home runs, 47 RBI and a .692 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

REDS: Shortstop Jose Barrero needs hand surgery and will be sidelined for about six weeks, Manager David Bell said.

PHILLIES: Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized a $100 million, five-year contract.

The All-Star outfielder agreed to the deal last week after the Phillies added slugger Kyle Schwarber. He’ll be introduced at the team’s spring training complex on Wednesday.

Castellanos batted .309 with 34 homers, 100 RBI and a .939 OPS last year for the Cincinnati Reds, making his first All-Star team and winning a Silver Slugger Award.

