Abby Elizabeth Card 1931 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Abby E. Card, 90, a resident of the Brunswick area for 75 years, died March 9, 2022 in Bath. She was born August 9, 1931 in Bath to Walter and Mary (Stuart) Stover. Abby grew up in Bath. She was married to Harry M. Card Sr., Sept. 29, 1951 in Augusta. Abby and her husband retired to Homestead, Fla. where they lived for 15 years. Following Harry’s death in 2004 she returned to Maine settling in Brunswick. Abby collected lot rent for the owner of Fairlane Trailer Park at Cook’s Corner, Brunswick for 10 years. After getting her driver’s license at the age of 49, she worked in the laundry room at Dionne Commons Assisted Living facility. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Homestead, Fla. and enjoyed crocheting and doing puzzles. Abby was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Harry M. Card Sr.; a son, Harry M. Card Jr.; two sisters, Shirley Brimigion and Patricia Stover, two sons-in-law, Ronald Olsen and Roger Brillant. She is survived by her daughters Irene Olsen of Wiscasset, Elizabeth Brillant of Brunswick and Penny McGonigle and husband Patrick of California, Md.; her sisters Judy Rendall of Laguna Niguel, Calif. and Thelma Bitler of Canton, Ga.; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A graveside memorial service will be held, 2 p.m. May 7 at the West Bowdoin Cemetery in Bowdoin. To leave a note or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the Mid Coast Humane Society 30 Range Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011

