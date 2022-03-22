WINDHAM – Clara Ballard Brown Mendell, 100, of Windham, formerly of Hallowell and Portland, passed away at the Scarborough Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with family members by her side. Mom was born at the Hallowell family farm on September 22, 1921. She was the youngest of four children and only daughter of George and Alice Ballard.Growing up on a farm, Mom’s early childhood included pet dogs, cats, her horse, Bessie Keo, helping her mom with household chores, and attending the Congregational Church. She reminisced fondly of the Stevens School girls and a special Uncle Bert who helped her parents maintain the farm. Mom learned from her mom how to give remarkable taste to food which we nine children appreciated as we grew up. A post near the street was labeled with a special ‘hobo marking’ identifying the Ballard house as one that would provide them a meal. Mom’s strong work ethic was developed mostly through her mom. She often spoke highly of both parents, and it was evident that she had a deep love and devotion for each of them.Sadly in junior high school Mom’s “very much adored mother by all” was diagnosed with a terminal disease, and Mom spent much of her time helping care for her before she passed a few years later. Mom graduated from Hallowell High School where she was active in public speaking and the annual variety show. While still in high school, Clara met and began dating Fred Brown.After graduation, Mom did clerical work for a few years, but moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, after marrying Fred who had become a WWII Army enlistee.After the war our parents moved back to the Augusta area with their newborn son Fred, Jr. and they started to raise a family of nine children. Due to poor health Dad passed away at a young age, leaving Mom to raise the children on her own. Needless to say, times could be tough for her. But, the one thing she and we had was each other. In 1966 with the three oldest on their own – one in the Navy, one in nursing, and one in college, Mom moved the youngest six children to Portland.Whether in the Augusta or Portland areas, Mom worked in a variety of jobs: hostessing, clerking as a Maine legislature secretary, a Mercy’s School of Nursing house mother, and a unit secretary at Mercy Hospital. However, her most important job involved the raising of her nine children.Mom enjoyed the times she was able to bring her children and grandchildren to beaches and lakes in the summer months. With the help of her son Tim, gardens were maintained at her homes. She had a special love of flowers, enjoyed the many garden colors and scents, and loved putting bouquets together for inside her home. Last she loved animals and always had to have a dog and a cat.Mom was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. Family gatherings often revolved around kids’ birthdays and the holidays in keeping with her focus on children. The family was known for their love and respect for one another. The love, compassion, kindness, and strength shown by Mom is evident in each descendant.After a twenty year friendship, Mom married Carleton Mendell, a retired U.S. Air Force reservist and part time insurance agent who some will remember as an accomplished long-distance runner. Well known in the Maine running community, he held many national records based upon age group. Carleton passed away in 2012.(Written from a collection of Mom’s (Clara’s) children’s thoughts.)Mom was predeceased by her beloved daughter and son, Diane Reynolds and Mark Brown; her father and mother, George and Alice Ballard; her husbands Fred Brown and Carleton Mendell; and three brothers and their wives: Milton and Charlena, Robert and Helen, and Richard and Charlotte.Mom is survived by her children Fred and Sylvia Brown, Timothy Brown, Suzanne and Robert Dube, Dennis and Karen Brown, Jeffrey and Margaret Brown, Kimberly and Nathan Dennis, son-in-law Craig Reynolds, daughter-in-law Marsha Brown, sixteen grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to Tim and Sue who assumed the primary care of Mom in her later years. Her long life in part reflects their excellent care of and devotion to her.Funeral services will be held on March 25, 2022 at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME. Visiting hours will be from 9-11 a.m. with the service to begin at 11:00 a.m.As Mom requested, a private interment ceremony will be in late spring at the Hallowell Cemetery beside her parents.Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Clara’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.Because floral decisions have been preplanned, the family requests that donations in Clara’s name be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.﻿

