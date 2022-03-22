SCARBOROUGH – Jacqueline E. Barr, 90, of Running Hill Road, South Portland, passed away March 17, 2022, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

She was born March 26, 1931, in Portland, the daughter of Frederick Hooke and Elizabeth Kent Eaton. She attended Portland schools and graduated from Lewiston High School, Class of 1949.

In the late 1940s, she was the youngest licensed female pilot in the State of Maine. She married Ellis Allen Roakes in June 1949. They and their daughter Jan moved to California with close friends Virgil and Ruth Sampson in September 1952. They divorced and, in 1956, Jacqi married Laurence William Cork, Jr. in Las Vegas, Nev. and moved to California with Jan and their daughter Cathy. They divorced and, on Oct. 7, 1966, Jacqi married Jack Lester Barr, the love of her life.

Jacqi was mostly a stay-at-home mom who worked several jobs before returning to school and graduating at the age of 49 from Palomar Community College in San Marcos, Calif. as Valedictorian and a Registered Nurse.

She worked at Tri-City Hospital in Oceanside, Calif. and was the first non-physician to be the Laser Safety Officer for the hospital. Jacqueline was also awarded Nurse of the Year for San Diego and Imperial Counties.

She enjoyed all kinds of paper crafts and many friends and family members enjoyed her beautiful cards each year. She also enjoyed her cats, genealogy, being an adventurous cook, decorating cakes, and making clothes.

She and her husband Jack traveled across the United States, visiting national and state parks, doing genealogical research and factory tours and visiting friends and family for many years.

She returned to Maine with Jack in 1999 and had resided in Hollis until two years ago. She and Jack were active members of Standish Seniors and donated time and treasure to The Salvation Army.

She was predeceased by her husband Jack Barr; a daughter, Christine Lynn Barr, and a son, Douglas Brent Barr.

Survivors include three daughters, Janice Marie Hubbell (Roakes) of Solvang, Calif., Cathy Lynn Fisher (Cork) of Oceanside, Calif., and Robin Oswald (Barr ) of San Diego, Calif.; a sister, Anne Fowler of Meriden, Conn.; and three grandchildren, Jason, Eric and Rachel.

A memorial service will be held Saturday March 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd, Buxton, Maine.

Burial at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: The Salvation Army

PO Box 3575

Portland ME 04101 or:

The Nature Conservatory

14 Maine St, Suite 401

Brunswick, ME 04011

