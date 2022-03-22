PORTLAND – June Jordan, 87, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, March 18, 2022, with family and her furry companion Skipper by her side. June was born on July 17, 1934, to Camalle J. and Irene M. Austin-LaFavore.

June grew up on Munjoy Hill and was educated in Portland Schools. From there June married Frederick Jordan Sr. and started their family of six children. Over the years she was primarily a home maker and mother. She worked in nursing in her earlier years. June loved to cook and bake for her family and anyone who would walk in the door. June loved the beach; she spent many days at the beach with her family and friends. She also loved spending a night out with family and friends dancing the night away. She will be remembered as outgoing and always there for anyone in need.

The family wishes to thank St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Hospice of Southern Maine for the tender and loving care that they provided to June.

June was predeceased by her husband, Frederick C. Jordan Sr.; and brothers, Richard J. LaFavore and Joseph LaFavore. She is survived by her son, Frederick C. Jordan Jr. and his longtime companion Mary Goodwin, daughter, Karen E. Jordan, son, Robert A. Jordan, son, Craig S. Jordan and spouse Tina M. Jordan, daughter, Kathryn J. Jordan Silver, son, Timothy M. Jordan; a sister, Geraldine (Gerry) LaFavore-Joyce; and many great-grandchildren, grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating June’s life will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway. Prayers will be recited in the chapel at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, immediately followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

