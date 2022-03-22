Kenneth A. Leeman 1933 – 2022 PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla./ORR’S ISLAND – Kenneth Almond McLain Leeman, 88, died Feb. 3, 2022. He was born April 27, 1933 in Belfast, the son of Kermit R. Leeman and Waneta D. (Roberts) Leeman . Ken graduated of from Crosby High School in Belfast, class of 1952 where he enjoyed playing sports and music. He received a B.S. degree in Accounting from Husson College. Ken was proud to have served in the USAF and the Air National Guard where he was a chief master sergeant. Ken also served 23 years as an IRS agent, Ken was a devoted father and grandfather. Ken was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Grace Anna (Philbrick) Leeman; and a sister, Donna J. (Leeman) Ernest. Ken is survived by three daughters, Karin A., her husband Edwin Dunlap Jr., Mary A. Fortier of Concord, N.H., and Ann M. and her husband Darrel White of Alco, Ark.; and two granddogs; four grandchildren, Andrew A. Fortier, Joshua Fortier, Daniel M. Dunlap. Elizabeth A. Dunlap; a sister, Nancy A. Whiteley of Northport, a brother, Dr. Bernard Eversage and wife Debbie of Northport. Ken was a Master Mason. Lynde Lodge no. 174, Herman and a member of the Orr’s Bailey Island Yacht Club and the Sarasota Jazz Society. He enjoyed playing football, skiing, scuba diving, sailing, gardening, especially his clam garden as he called it behind his home at Long Cove, music and genealogy. Ken played his clarinet and read his book of poems while sailing with his good friends. Ken enjoyed playing saxophone and clarinet in dance bands and passed his love for music to his children and grandchildren. Ken enjoyed poetry by Robinson, Sanburg, Millay, Dickerson, Markham, Whitman, Teasdale, Longfellow and hoped to live up to Rudyard Kipling’s “If”. Ken’s greatest love was for family and his special friends that made his life great and filled him with special and unforgettable memories. Ken took pride in family and was proud of his 40-year federal service to his country. Had a good life and thankful I was able to help a few people along the way and serve my country.

