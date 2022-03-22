PORTLAND – Lucia (DiFazio) Connolly, 82, died peacefully after a brief illness on March 18, 2022, at home. She was born on Dec. 12, 1939 in Portland, Maine, to the Late Luigi and Gaetanina (Oddi) DiFazio. She graduated from Portland High School in 1957. She married Matthew E. Connolly on May 23, 1959, at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church.She worked for Cook, Everett, and Pennell, Co. as an inventory clerk until 1960. She worked as a professional magician for many years with her brother-in-law. They were known as Lloydini & Lucia. She was a loving homemaker and mother to four children. She was an active member of the Italian Heritage center, and the fraternal order of Eagles Auxiliary #565. Lucia had a lifelong love of the beach. She enjoyed vacationing in Aruba and Ireland. In her free time she liked to crochet, paint ceramics, cook and bake. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Matthew in 2010, a son Matthew in 1988, a daughter AnnieLee in 2001, and seven siblings. She is survived by a son, Thomas R. Connolly of Portland, daughter BarbaraRose Mulligan and husband Robert of Northborough, Mass.; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Kristina, Rachel, Robert, Maura, David and Colleen; and many nieces and nephews. There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March. 24, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Saint Peter Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St. Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandhutchins.com for additional information and to sign Lucia’s online guest book. Arrangements are under the care of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home.

