Robert Roland Lavoie 1932 – 2022 PORTLAND – Robert Roland Lavoie, 90, of Brunswick, passed away on March 18, 2022 at Maine Medical Center. Robert was born on March 1, 1932 to the late Herve and Annette. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Normand, Maurice, and Rene. Robert was the devoted husband to Lorraine of 69 years. He was a retired sheet metal worker and enjoyed time spent with family. Besides his wife, Robert is survived by his sons, Paul and his wife Kim, Mike and his wife Sheryl, and Mark; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Claire and husband Ralph; and several nieces and nephews. Please join the family for A Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 27 at 1 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 179 Park Row, Brunswick. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net.

